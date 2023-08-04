Tourism prospects look bright for Alaska

To the Editor: I don’t have a crystal ball, so I’m not making a prediction. Let’s call this a hunch based on observations.
Visiting California last July, I watched the local news, talked to the residents, and witnessed the frustration and disappointment regarding outdoor vacation destinations. This summer, tourists in national parks trying to enjoy the natural beauty and solitude of our nation were stifled by overcrowding. Drought inhibited aquatic sports like fishing, boating, kayaking, and canoeing. The incessant 100+ degree weather hindered outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and visiting national monuments and scenic wonders. Unfortunately, enjoying the great outdoors had become burdensome. And I don’t think the situation will change in the near future.
My guess, therefore, is that Americans (and Europeans and Asians, too) will soon tire of the crowds and the heat and the drought. They will seek outdoor vacations in corners of America where natural beauty, fresh air, water, and wildlife are still available. They will want to experience the scenic beauty of our country’s unmolested grandeur. Where can they go?
It’s just a hunch, but I feel that if tourists who spend thousands of dollars on outdoor vacations only to be frustrated by crowds, reservations, restrictions, heat, and prices — if those folks were made aware of the Alaska option, they would gladly come this way and spend their money here.
Were that to happen, they will need transportation, lodging, restaurants, activities, guides, gear, etc. We have all that, of course, but do we have enough? Should we take steps to prepare? Should we promote our state’s natural beauty and outdoor recreations to the Lower 48? Do we have an example of “Build it, and they will come?”
That’s my hunch about the opportunities for the tourism industry in Alaska.