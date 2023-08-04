 Skip to main content
Tourism prospects look bright for Alaska

To the Editor: I don’t have a crystal ball, so I’m not making a prediction. Let’s call this a hunch based on observations.

Visiting California last July, I watched the local news, talked to the residents, and witnessed the frustration and disappointment regarding outdoor vacation destinations. This summer, tourists in national parks trying to enjoy the natural beauty and solitude of our nation were stifled by overcrowding. Drought inhibited aquatic sports like fishing, boating, kayaking, and canoeing. The incessant 100+ degree weather hindered outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and visiting national monuments and scenic wonders. Unfortunately, enjoying the great outdoors had become burdensome. And I don’t think the situation will change in the near future.

