Too many problems, too few solutions with Manh Choh

To the editor: “It is the policy of the State to encourage the settlement of its land and the development of its resources by making them available for maximum use consistent with the public interest.” — The Constitution of the State of Alaska, art. 8, sec. 1.
The Kinross Gold/Contago Ore proposal to transport ore from the Manh Choh mine across 250 miles to Fort Knox’s processing plant is more than just a logistical concern. It’s about the integrity of our decision-making processes and the safety of our communities.
Let’s delve into the facts:
1. Decision-making vacuum: The plan’s conception left out critical community stakeholders.
2. Neglected public voice: Absent was the essential step of public outreach, robbing our community of having a say in a matter that directly impacts them.
3. Bypassing local insight: The cities of North Pole and Fairbanks, along with the FNSB planning department, were neither informed nor consulted, undermining the value of local knowledge.
4. Oversight of FAST: The expertise of the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) was not sought, a glaring omission in a transportation initiative of this scale utilizing the heart of our metropolitan transportation corridor.
5. Safety of our children: Over 280 school bus stops are scattered along the proposed route. The consistent movement of industrial 80-ton, 95-foot trucks threaten the safety of our children and raises alarming concerns.
The current plan poses not only tangible threats to our roads and environment, but also raises pressing questions about state liabilities.
Forward-thinking pragmatism requires us to explore sustainable long-term alternatives. Incorporating rail solutions could be a viable way to offset many of these challenges.
Economic growth is vital, but not at the expense of our community’s safety and well-being. It’s imperative that we engage in comprehensive planning, ensuring we prioritize the needs and safety of our residents above all. Clearly this plan is in the interest of Kinross, a Canadian mining company. It is not in the interests of the people of Alaska and especially not the residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Scott Scrass is a candidate for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.