Too many disappointments with Manh Choh ore hauling

To the editor: Fort Knox and Manh Choh mines are anxious to start using 250 miles of Alaska highways as free heavy duty ore hauling roads. It’s apparent that they have been aggressively working on this long before the public knew about it. It also appears that no matter what Alaskans say or do, this massive ore haul between these mines will proceed.
A trucking contractor has already been chosen. They promise to hire qualified Alaskans. How are they possibly going to find qualified Alaskan drivers when there’s a nation-wide truck driver shortage?
Alaska’s DOT’s promise to build passing lanes will not change the narrow, winding, bumpy conditions on the Richardson Highway, much of it on permafrost. There is absolutely no way a heavy-duty ore haul can be done safely! They’re not talking about weeks, months or a year of this haul (24/7/365); they’re talking years and possibly decades!
Who is going to be responsible for wrongful injury/death liability? Will the state of Alaska have to shoulder this burden on their free haul road? What will happen to property values along the 250-mile route? Will the state of Alaska have to pay for road and bridge repairs/replacement that these large haul trucks will incur?
Fort Knox has said that building a mill at Manh Choh is too expensive. What about a heap leach? How much money are these mines willing to pay the trucking contractor?
Allowing these mines to use Alaska highways as a massive, free ore-hauling operation sets a dangerous precedent. More and more distant mines will want to follow suit.
It’s disappointing to realize that this project was advancing long before Alaskans even had a chance to intervene. It’s also disappointing that the top priority for these mines is to have a dangerous 250-mile (both lanes) ore-haul road for larger profits rather than for the safety of Alaska residents.