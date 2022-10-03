 Skip to main content
Too many disappointments with Manh Choh ore hauling

To the editor: Fort Knox and Manh Choh mines are anxious to start using 250 miles of Alaska highways as free heavy duty ore hauling roads. It’s apparent that they have been aggressively working on this long before the public knew about it. It also appears that no matter what Alaskans say or do, this massive ore haul between these mines will proceed.

A trucking contractor has already been chosen. They promise to hire qualified Alaskans. How are they possibly going to find qualified Alaskan drivers when there’s a nation-wide truck driver shortage?

