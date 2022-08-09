Too many dangers in Kinross ore trucking plan

To the editor: Kudos to the residents and local organizations of Fairbanks who have brought another weapon to fight the proposed trucking plan by Kinross for its Manh Choh mine endeavor.
Normally, federal organizations and their Machiavellian ways to coerce and blackmail states into their line of thought upset me, however, the argument over emissions from trucking in attainment areas may help our cause. The EPA has a bit of clout and perhaps will be effective in combating the ridiculous notion of trucking ore on an already taxed road system with all it entails. There isn’t one person I know that believes driving tandem trailer trucks 250 miles loaded with rock is a good idea. Unbelievable we have to even have a discussing on it! Similar to the trucking of natural gas from Prudhoe!