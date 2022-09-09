 Skip to main content
Toad Trumpery

To the editor: The Holy Grail for every con artist fraudster on planet Earth? Trump’s postal and email lists of his suckers, er, marks and supporters. Why are they sending hard-earned money to the alleged billionaire? Why do they back a morally bankrupt megalomaniac? They are in a cult. Period. Proverbial patsies.

Hard-headed Republicans call the two moderates in the U.S. Senate RINOs. Sen Chuck Grassley said, “IRS agents with AR-15s will kick down doors.” Another says, “Defund the FBI.” Republican leaders are silent while Trump supporters threaten the lives of election workers, judges, law enforcement agents. They all are hardwired, hard-hearted toads; trump orbit-addled dupes.

