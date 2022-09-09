Toad Trumpery

To the editor: The Holy Grail for every con artist fraudster on planet Earth? Trump’s postal and email lists of his suckers, er, marks and supporters. Why are they sending hard-earned money to the alleged billionaire? Why do they back a morally bankrupt megalomaniac? They are in a cult. Period. Proverbial patsies.
Hard-headed Republicans call the two moderates in the U.S. Senate RINOs. Sen Chuck Grassley said, “IRS agents with AR-15s will kick down doors.” Another says, “Defund the FBI.” Republican leaders are silent while Trump supporters threaten the lives of election workers, judges, law enforcement agents. They all are hardwired, hard-hearted toads; trump orbit-addled dupes.
The party of law and order? Ha. Weaponized the FBI and DOJ under Trump against his real and imaginary enemies, unjustly. Now they demonize the same outfits for investigating their crimes and mayhem against our democracy’s institutions. Oath of office displaced by openly displaying unquestioning loyalty to the Putin-loving qualified authoritarian. Party of law and order? Pffft.
Toad modus operandi? They “back the blue” and are pro law enforcement only when the agencies do not interfere with their undermining our democracy. Egregious behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, continues nowadays worse than every. Some misguided souls and most congressional Republicans threaten and attack anyone while defending Trump’s indefensible crimes.
G. Rifter is selling stock to finance an eight-lane, 10-mile suspension bridge to be built somewhere in the Gobi Desert. Hurry, hurry. Limited shares of stock available exclusively to all toads, payable in cashiers checks and gold only.
Answer the following question without hesitation: What two people come to mind upon hearing and reading “You can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig?” Sarah “drill, baby, drill” Palin could do some reading and find out oil and gas outfits have over 9,000 leased untapped wells to be drilled but neglected. Then there’s Trump, of course. “Only the mob takes the Fifth! If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment!”
Donald took the Fifth 440 times in court with questions regarding the Trump organization.