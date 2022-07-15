To rank or not to rank

To the editor: I want to argue against some strange advice I am hearing from some Alaska media commentators about how to vote using the new ranked choice voting system. The advice these folks are giving is that you should vote for a second choice even if only one candidate is the person you want elected. This argument contends that “you are not using your full voting power if you don’t add a second candidate to your vote.” What? How odd is that, and why would you do such a thing? Let me further defend why I think not voting for someone you don’t want elected is an option I will choose.
First, I very much support the ranked choice voting system. It has great potential and eliminates closed primaries. That is a great thing to me. But let me use an example of the coming election to fill Don Young’s seat.
There are three candidates. I could vote for all three in some ranked order, but if I only want one person to be my representative and find the other two unacceptable, why would I vote for a second choice? The argument I cite above says I wouldn’t be using my voting power fully. “One person, one vote” that counts is still the deal. I simply don’t ever want to vote for someone I don’t want to represent me just because I can vote for a second choice. Why would I vote for that person? I don’t want them in the office!
So to be clear, I am supporting the rank choice voting system, I just don’t support the bad logic of voting for someone who I don’t want elected. My vote is sacred to me. I vote my values. I would never vote for someone who clearly went against most of my values. That makes no sense to me.
Others may come to another conclusion, but to me the choice is clear. I would love to vote for more than one acceptable candidate, but if only one is acceptable to me, I’ll vote for the one that is, thank you very much. It is my vote and my right to vote my values.
Please vote.
Rich Seifert
Fairbanks