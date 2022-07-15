 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

To rank or not to rank

  • Comments

To the editor: I want to argue against some strange advice I am hearing from some Alaska media commentators about how to vote using the new ranked choice voting system. The advice these folks are giving is that you should vote for a second choice even if only one candidate is the person you want elected. This argument contends that “you are not using your full voting power if you don’t add a second candidate to your vote.” What? How odd is that, and why would you do such a thing? Let me further defend why I think not voting for someone you don’t want elected is an option I will choose.

First, I very much support the ranked choice voting system. It has great potential and eliminates closed primaries. That is a great thing to me. But let me use an example of the coming election to fill Don Young’s seat.

There are three candidates. I could vote for all three in some ranked order, but if I only want one person to be my representative and find the other two unacceptable, why would I vote for a second choice? The argument I cite above says I wouldn’t be using my voting power fully. “One person, one vote” that counts is still the deal. I simply don’t ever want to vote for someone I don’t want to represent me just because I can vote for a second choice. Why would I vote for that person? I don’t want them in the office!

So to be clear, I am supporting the rank choice voting system, I just don’t support the bad logic of voting for someone who I don’t want elected. My vote is sacred to me. I vote my values. I would never vote for someone who clearly went against most of my values. That makes no sense to me.

Others may come to another conclusion, but to me the choice is clear. I would love to vote for more than one acceptable candidate, but if only one is acceptable to me, I’ll vote for the one that is, thank you very much. It is my vote and my right to vote my values.

Please vote.

Rich Seifert

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.