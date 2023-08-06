Time to think outside the mining box

To the editor: Reading the news one has to wonder [what is up with] the governor. He wants the Manh Choh mine to destroy our roads and bridges at the cost of the state budget that is almost broke. He wants Pebble Mine developed at the cost of our salmon fishery. He wants to destroy this beautiful state. He can’t see the future, and he obviously doesn’t care since he is in his last term as governor. He probably prays each night that Trump will become the next President. Trump will destroy everything.
Bring back the state income tax. Gov. Hammond knew it was a mistake that the state dropped the state income tax when the PFD began. Mining isn’t going to save this state.