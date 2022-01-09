Time to rethink mask mandates

To the editor: I think its past time to revisit the ill-considered decision to remove the mask mandate belatedly instituted this past fall.
The next wave is coming, the case numbers are already rising in Fairbanks and the rest of Alaska, and while we are behind much of the country in the Omicron variant of Covid-19 wave, given our relatively low vaccination rate we are set to have a massive spike starting now and likely peaking sometime between late January and mid-February. Masks do not fully prevent the spread but they have been shown to be one of the most effective mechanisms for reducing the spread. Because many (but not all) Omicron cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms that can be easily mistaken for a cold, communities and schools often do not realize the extent of the spread without large scale random mass testing. Given the likely timescale and trajectory of this wave and given our relatively low community vaccination rate, a significant number of hospitalizations and deaths are likely to occur, even in young people (those are already reaching record levels around the country). Identifying the spread and extent will require lots of testing, but if our schools are to continue in person, an enforced mask mandate should be immediately reintroduced.
If the safety of the students staff and community as a whole is not enough of a reason for this (and it most certainly should be) then there is a financial incentive related to duty of care. If a school is declared unsafe by a building inspector and the school board (or administration) still uses it causing an injury to a student the school district is liable for the injury because they did not meet their duty of care responsibility. In the same sense, we understand how to reduce Covid risks (not eliminate but reduce) and if we do not do so we are not meeting the duty of care responsibilities. Families of students who get sick or suffer from long Covid or even die from it would likely have a strong case that the district is liable, potentially costing the district an enormous amount of money (in an already tight budget). It seems truly crazy to even need to bring financial implications up since I think most families should and do take the health and safety of their kids and others kids as the most important issue, however give the decision to remove the mask mandate in the middle of a pandemic, literally at the beginning of what globally is the largest wave of cases since the start, perhaps this will give the needed extra motivation to do what is clearly right.
This is purely a health and safety issue, just as school zone speed limits are, not anyone trying to restrict others rights or freedoms. Please do the right thing.
David Newman,
Fairbanks