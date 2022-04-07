To the editor: This Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. in the Interior and across the state, Alaska Democrats will be holding their House District caucuses via Zoom.
If you’re a registered Democrat and would like to learn more about how you can participate in the exciting — and important — events going on in Alaska, this is your chance to get involved. Raise your hand and help elect House District officers, committee members and delegates to the upcoming state convention in Seward in May.
Your participation makes a real difference. The delegates you elect at the caucus will help guide the focus and rules about how the party works, and ensure that the values we care about here in the Interior are represented across the state. Register to join the caucus at akdems.org/register.
You are welcome and encouraged to participate in the caucus whether you’re an active member or someone who hasn’t been involved until now.
With everything that’s happening in the news — from the new ranked choice voting system to the special election for Congress, from our local schools to the halls of Juneau— there’s never been a more exciting or necessary time to participate in our democracy.
Don’t forget. Register today for the caucus at akdems.org/register and join us this Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. via zoom.
See you there.