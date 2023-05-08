 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time to clean house

Type Your Letter May 20, 2023 Cleanup Day Calling All Litter Pigs!

Imagine if 90 percent of the people responsible for around 99% of roadside litter participated in cleanup day (you know who you are - driving your pick up or work truck with no topper and poor to no control over what is in the bed). Right now the level of garbage EVERYWHERE is atrocious and very disheartening. I feel embarrassed when I see early tourists or out of towners in general for having to look through the sheer amount of litter in parking lots, bike paths and of course all roads. With so much bad in the world it is very easy to make a positive difference.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.