Time to clean house

Type Your Letter May 20, 2023 Cleanup Day Calling All Litter Pigs!
Imagine if 90 percent of the people responsible for around 99% of roadside litter participated in cleanup day (you know who you are - driving your pick up or work truck with no topper and poor to no control over what is in the bed). Right now the level of garbage EVERYWHERE is atrocious and very disheartening. I feel embarrassed when I see early tourists or out of towners in general for having to look through the sheer amount of litter in parking lots, bike paths and of course all roads. With so much bad in the world it is very easy to make a positive difference.
Regarding the Manh Choh trucking up through Fairbanks; it will be a constant assault on every resident's senses with air pollution, noise pollution, and physically driving around them in traffic for a minimum of FIVE years. This is being shoved down our throats. The state of Alaska agencies and the governor in charge of protecting the people of FNSB and everyone else affected by this dreadful "plan" has sold us up the river for money. They are supposed to be working for us NOT Kincross. If you agree you need to let them know now.
