To the editor: Let’s talk about term limits. In local government, term limits serve us well. In our borough and city, we have term limits for the assembly, city council, borough and city mayor positions. Nobody gets entrenched and hangs on for more than six consecutive years.
Not so for the school board. To its detriment, that body has no term limits. I served on the school board in the late 1990s – two terms, and yep, I chose not to run for a third term even though I was enthused about our schools and what the board was doing to foster student success. My colleagues had even elected me board president for the second time when I made the decision not to seek a third term.
I have observed the school board for a long time and watched members taint their service on the board by staying too long. Their once-fresh ideas become repetitive and their influence waned dramatically. It is a mistake to stay too long.
This election we have a board member who has served the district well in some respects, but he should not be seeking another three years in office. That candidate is Tim Doran. In the past, he was a respected elementary principal. I voted for him the first time he ran. Now, six years later, he is obviously feeling desperate as he has started awkwardly attending fundraisers for his opponent. His opponent is a bright, articulate father and decorated military veteran. Please join me in voting for Michael Humphries. It is time for Tim Doran to exit and make way for a young man with fresh ideas and dedication to our local children and youth.