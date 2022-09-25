Tilted 'toons

To the editor: News-Miner, I am really disappointed in you. Political slant is one thing; untruth is another.
Recently, you published a couple of cartoons commenting on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shipping 50 Venezuelans from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The Venezuelans are asylum seekers fleeing the vicious government in Venezuela; they are in the U.S. legally. Evidently, DeSantis thought that the “rich people” in Martha’s Vineyard would reject the asylum seekers if they landed on their doorstep. The cartoons portrayed apparently rich people rejecting seemingly poor immigrants.
This is not what happened. Although the people in Martha’s Vineyard got no warning about this stunt and had no facilities at the ready to care for asylum seekers, they banded together to provide food, clothing, shelter, translators and a welcome to the perplexed Venezuelans who were lured onto the airplane under false pretenses. Massachusetts acted quickly to contact immigration officials and let them know that these asylum seekers were in Massachusetts, instead of in the far-flung U.S. cities where their immigration hearings were scheduled. Rich people did not look down their noses at the asylum seekers, as the cartoons suggested.
There is much to criticize in how these people, who are legally in our country seeking help, were treated by Ron DeSantis and his enablers, but that is not the point of this letter. My point is this: Our newspaper should not publish lies. Of course political cartoons always have a political slant, but these cartoons did not just reflect a particular political slant, they were lies; there is no other way to describe them. Shame on whoever gave the OK to publish them in the News-Miner.