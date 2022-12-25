 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three wishes

To the editor: I went to the box store in west Fairbanks to do some last minute holiday shopping.

I had to hold my breath because of all the idling cars and pickup trucks in the parking lot. I thought I would need a gas mask to survive my trip to Fairbanks on this longest night of the year. After 10 or 15 years attempting to clean up the air in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, we are still breathing some of the dirtiest air on the planet with little or no foreseeable improvement in the next 10 or 15 years.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.