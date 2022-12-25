To the editor: I went to the box store in west Fairbanks to do some last minute holiday shopping.
I had to hold my breath because of all the idling cars and pickup trucks in the parking lot. I thought I would need a gas mask to survive my trip to Fairbanks on this longest night of the year. After 10 or 15 years attempting to clean up the air in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, we are still breathing some of the dirtiest air on the planet with little or no foreseeable improvement in the next 10 or 15 years.
I believe that the only way to clean up the air is to electrify everything including transportation, heating, and cooling with clean renewable energy. This can be done by wind farms in the winter and solar farms in the summer with appropriate battery storage for back up. The battery storage could be backed up by existing fossil fuel generation, pumped hydro or geothermal power.
The wind farm in Delta Junction is operating at 70% to 80% capacity factor on these darkest, coldest days in December. The 900 kw turbines are generating more than their nameplate power rating at less than or equal to the avoided cost of GVEA power generation. In summer, there are solar PV installations generating more than their nameplate power rating. Instead of investing in 20th century fossil fuel plants, GVEA should invest in 21st century clean energy.
My three wishes for Christmas are: clean air, clean water and clean energy for our community.
Happy solstice and happy holidays.