Three to vote for in the city election

To the editor: I deeply respect anyone who files for political office on a local, state or federal level. It takes courage and commitment to enter the public arena and endure the criticisms that inevitably will come one’s way.

There are three individuals who are running for mayor and Fairbanks City Council I would like to mention. First, David Pruhs is running for city mayor. He comes from a family that has always believed in community service. I served with David for six years on the City Council and greatly appreciated his work while there. He took the leadership role in focusing on the Polaris Building, which has been a lingering headache for over a decade, resulting in a plan of action in our immediate future. He always looked at the bigger picture and projects that would help our city. His energy is contagious, and he never seems to tire.

