Three to vote for in the city election

To the editor: I deeply respect anyone who files for political office on a local, state or federal level. It takes courage and commitment to enter the public arena and endure the criticisms that inevitably will come one’s way.
There are three individuals who are running for mayor and Fairbanks City Council I would like to mention. First, David Pruhs is running for city mayor. He comes from a family that has always believed in community service. I served with David for six years on the City Council and greatly appreciated his work while there. He took the leadership role in focusing on the Polaris Building, which has been a lingering headache for over a decade, resulting in a plan of action in our immediate future. He always looked at the bigger picture and projects that would help our city. His energy is contagious, and he never seems to tire.
Second, Aaron Gibson has served on the City Council for the last three years. He pays attention to details and we have benefited from the ordinances he has drafted and successfully passed. His understanding of information technology is second to none. Every year our reliance on IT continues to rapidly grow, especially at our communications center (dispatch) and in public safety. As a fellow council member, I greatly rely on his expertise in this area and in many other aspects surrounding city operations. He is also the originator of city Proposition B on the ballot that gives voters the opportunity to increase their residential property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000 to match the borough’s exemption.
Finally, Richard Croteau is running for an open council seat. Richard managed four maintenance facilities and their respective employees for the Alaska Air National Guard for many years. He received numerous honors for his work including the Governor’s Distinguished Unit Award as well as other accolades in his lengthy service for our country. He is familiar with all aspects of running large organizations and establishing a good working relationship with employees. He is involved in operating a small business in downtown Fairbanks and is one of the most humble persons I have ever met.
I hope that you consider these individuals when you vote Oct. 4. They are gifted and will serve us well.