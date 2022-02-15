 Skip to main content
Three points about Kinross trucking

To the editor: This is regarding Kinross’ plan to send 96 double tractor-trailer trucks every day to make round trips from the Manh Choh site to Fort Knox. I want to bring attention to three dangers specific to this area.

During a snowfall, drivers are temporarily blinded when passed just by another car. How much snow will the double tractor-trailer trucks blow on these as well as vehicles on the other side of the road? This is dangerous anywhere, but, again, more dangerous with more trucks.

Another concern is moose. How many cars hit moose each year? How many of the 200 per day trucks will hit moose?

Probably most dangerous is the hairpin turn on the Steese approaching Fort Knox, which even now requires a tractor-trailer truck to use both lanes. With the increase in vehicle numbers, how many more accidents will occur at that location?

The state is expected to fix unsafe roads. (That is not Kinross’ responsibility.) Will the state pay to fix that hairpin turn so trucks coming from opposite directions will be able to pass each other?

