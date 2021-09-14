You have permission to edit this article.
Three candidates for Borough Assembly

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: On Oct. 5, we have the opportunity to elect three outstanding candidates to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg and Kristan Kelly will work well together to make Fairbanks a better place for us all.

Savannah has been involved in local government through her position on the Planning Commission and attendance at Borough Assembly meetings. She is well informed about community issues, the functioning of our local government and is dedicated to improving life here for everyone. David served in the state Legislature for 16 years but has decided to now focus his energies closer to home. He is committed to securing fast, reliable and affordable internet for all residents. Kristan has been an involved community member for decades and through her work at the News-Miner and as a local teacher knows the issues important to our community. She is an ardent supporter of our local parks and trails.

Unlike some of their opponents, these three believe in government and that it can work to make life better here in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. They all support efficient and effective government that provides essential services throughout the community.

Please make sure to vote absentee, early, or in person on Oct. 5, 2021.

