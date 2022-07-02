Think before you blink

To the editor: This is a gentle reminder to all the residents of the Fairbanks and North Pole areas. With the current hot weather and dry conditions, please take this neighborly advice (especially you newcomers) deep into your hearts and minds.
Do not use fireworks this fourth of July weekend. Do not leave campfires unattended.
Please take heed of the “Fire Weather” reports currently being broadcast on our local TV stations and in the media. These warnings are like the “bump” and “rough road” signs on our roads. There really is a clear and present danger ahead if you ignore the signs.
Don’t take the attitude that “this doesn’t apply to me because I’m super careful.”
In the blink of an eye that beautiful sparkler or uncontrolled bottle rocket or wind-driven aerial bomb can change from an “ooohh” “ahhh” fun event into a “Holy crap! I didn’t see that coming!” Now you have a life-threatening evacuation with loss of property and beloved animals. Yes! With these current conditions fire can move just that fast.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough and related agencies have banned the sale and purchase of fireworks within the borough and have strongly recommended that if you have pre-purchased or left-over fireworks to please not use them. This is not an all out ban (which I wish they would just come out and say). This puts the responsibility on you, my friends and neighbors, to use your common sense and not put yourself in a “burn while you learn” situation. Just don’t do it and we will all sleep more peacefully through this weekend and the rest of the summer.
Besides fireworks are awesomely more fun in the dark. Wait until New Year’s Eve. It’s sparktacular!
So folks, it’s that time of year.
I don’t need any more grey hair.
Please use a little common sense to protect what’s most dear.
Please be my good neighbor when you’re partying out there.
Respectfully submitted from having dodged two wildfires caused by humans in the last 13 years.
Chris Fortenberry
North Pole