They wore a mask and no one got mad

To the editor: I submit the following observations after spending portions of three days in various campus settings at arguably the pre-eminent medical complex in the world, the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where more than a million people pass through the doors annually.

No complaints were heard concerning a loss of liberty by the mask-wearing public. If anything, it’s overwhelming to sense the liberty people have to participate in such an incredible institution. And even though no direct questions were asked, I’d venture to say that a significant portion of those present on any given day would happily profess through their masks to be both patriotic and Christian. Also not overheard was any reference to torture by mask-wearers.

I was not in a neuro-science setting, but I’m thinking Covid-related issues with patients’ hippocampus has not been resulting in increased patient loads.

Lastly, patient-staff interactions were unfailingly cordial and respectful and the constant flow of health-provider personnel both inside facilities and on the streets of Rochester carried on as it should, peacefully.

Eric Buetow,

Fairbanks

