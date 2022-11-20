They came in like a wrecking ball

To the editor: Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly presiding officer Aaron Lojewski’s decision to summarily dismiss all Climate Action Committee members and replace them with his political allies is outrageous. This Climate Action Committee had been working diligently this past year to develop their draft of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. Lojewski himself acknowledged that the work was “rigorous” and produced a “really solid” first draft. One of the dismissed committee members was internationally-acclaimed University of Alaska Fairbanks ecologist Terry Chapin. Each of the others had specialized knowledge and a keen interest in climate science.
The new members have no expertise in climate science. None of them ever participated in the committee’s process over the past year. If Lojewski truly appreciated the committee’s work, he would have left this committee intact. Lojewski is not interested in climate change adaptation. In fact, his 2016 candidate survey had stated, “There should be no Alaska policy to combat global warming.” Lojewski is deliberately undermining the committee’s work. What kind of “presiding officer” would do that?