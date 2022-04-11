To the editor: It’s a shame that the photographer did not catch this blooper before the photo of the Lathrop Academic Decathlon team was published. One student in the last row held up “bunny ears” behind a student in the white T-shirt. You owe this student, and his proud family, another photo in the paper sans “bunny ears” and perhaps sans the student who defaced the first photo.
There's always that one kid ...
- Dr. Jennifer Lent, Fairbanks
