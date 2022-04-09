There she goes again
To the editor: Lisa Murkowski has once again participated in an attack on the American family by voting to approve a radical activist judge to the U.S. Supreme Court.
This judge has defended terrorists for free, is for open borders, and worst of all, went easy on those guilty of child pornography. She can’t even define what a woman is. Her record is so bad that the Whitehouse did not release 48,000 pages of the judge’s records for Senate review. Is this really a person who belongs on the Supreme Court?
So, why did Lisa vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson? Pure politics. Polls show that Lisa is losing in her bid for reelection. Like in 2010, the only way that RINO Lisa Murkowski can win is to rely on Democrats and every voter in Bush Alaska. The fact that a Democrat president nominated Jackson and the Alaska Federation of Natives backed this judge’s appointment on April 5 tells you why Lisa voted to approve KBJ on April 7.
Supporting a judge that is soft on child pornographers just to help her reelection bid should be a career-ending vote for Murkowski. Parents will remember this when they vote against Lisa’s reelection later this year.