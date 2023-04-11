Theatrical treasures found on the local stage

To the editor: Friday evening, we had the good fortune to attend opening night of the latest clever and funny production of the Fairbanks Drama Association.
FDA is replaying a former production which has been greatly changed, with more wit and laughs than ever, called “Almost Maine.” Rural Maine has a lot of characters in common with our local “characters” here, so the play rings wonderfully true for Alaskans, and of course it’s the characters that make it feel so real and close.
My wife and I are always amazed at the depth and talent to be found in our community. This play was a huge demonstration of that wide talent base as most actors portrayed three different characters, and like the Elizabethan plays of Shakespeare’s time, many portrayed both male and female roles. It was stunning to see how funny this was and how well it worked.
I had confidence that the director, our multi-talented Paul Adasiak, would provide a great experience, and the actors made sure of it. They were simply superb and not a weak role among them.
It is grand to see a new generation of talent easily slipping into these complex emotionally deep roles with the appearance that it is second nature to them, but of course it is acting. Yet the dialog is so compelling and, well, clever, that you will have no problem with the “willing suspension of disbelief.” It’s all you need to spend a vicarious evening in rural Maine!
The play will continue for the next two weekends and should not be missed. It left us buoyant with a good sense of hope and appreciation for this new generation of talent, so needed in our world of tribulation and violence. There was not a spec of that violence, yet the emotions were as powerful as any ever bestowed on us by a theatrical performance.
Harvest your local treasures. FDA is one of those, and our talent pool is wider because of it.
Richard and Patricia Seifert