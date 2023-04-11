 Skip to main content
Theatrical treasures found on the local stage

To the editor: Friday evening, we had the good fortune to attend opening night of the latest clever and funny production of the Fairbanks Drama Association.

FDA is replaying a former production which has been greatly changed, with more wit and laughs than ever, called “Almost Maine.” Rural Maine has a lot of characters in common with our local “characters” here, so the play rings wonderfully true for Alaskans, and of course it’s the characters that make it feel so real and close.

