The wood problem in the borough

To the editor: There is a shortage of dry firewood in our area.
Northland Wood and Aurora Energy (owned by Usibelli Coal) cannot deliver firewood unless it meets minimum dry requirements. Aurora Energy dries its firewood in a kiln heated by the excess heat from the Fairbanks Power Plant, which is coal fired.
Of course, this drives up the price of using wood for heat. Aurora’s price is now $405 a cord and deliveries are backed up to March. People living in the outlying areas out of the “containment area” cannot receive deliveries from wood suppliers in the containment areas unless the dry requirements are met. The State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is enforcing this rule. This is causing undo hardships to people like my 66-year-old widowed sister-in-law who lives in the borough but outside the containment area. She lives alone and has in the past bought firewood from Northland Wood, who now says they no longer can deliver wood to her cabin located 30 miles down the Parks Highway from Fairbanks. They are out of dry firewood.
I have called Sen. Dan Sullivan, my state representative, Mike Prax, and Gov. Dunleavy’s office. They are aware of the problem. But they say the federal government gave Alaska grant money to change out stoves and now we are obligated to comply with the federal regulations or they want their money back. We are now in a crisis situation fully created by the state, local, and federal governments.
Is this what they are supposed to d? I do not think so. It is not even that cold yet. Wait until it gets 40 below zero.