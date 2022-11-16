 Skip to main content
The wood problem in the borough

To the editor: There is a shortage of dry firewood in our area.

Northland Wood and Aurora Energy (owned by Usibelli Coal) cannot deliver firewood unless it meets minimum dry requirements. Aurora Energy dries its firewood in a kiln heated by the excess heat from the Fairbanks Power Plant, which is coal fired.

