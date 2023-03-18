 Skip to main content
The winter of discontent with state governance

To the editor: Gov. Mike Dunleavy has the distinction of having been saved, not by a religious awakening, but by a pandemic that sidelined what appeared to be a “done deal” recall. Instead of grabbing that opportunity to reassess his disastrous budget cuts to our university, ferry system and K-12 education, our zealously myopic governor continues to dig Alaska further into his dark world.

Last summer, Dunleavy’s attorney general removed LGBTQ protections from Alaska policy in housing, banking and education. As a result, the only civil rights protections LGBTQ are afforded are in employment.

Phyllis Tugman-Alexander is a 45-year resident of Fairbanks.

