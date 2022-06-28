The wildland fire problem: Why is it ... ?

To the editor: Why is it that every summer that Fairbanks has a few weeks of nice weather, we then have to suffer the rest of the summer in a smoke-filled atmosphere?
In the 1950s and 1960s and 1970s, this wasn’t true. There are a lot more resources and technology advances now than there were 30 years ago. What ever the reason, I think that the people of Fairbanks deserve an explanation.
The News-Miner should present a map showing the locations of the fires and their size and importance to the surrounding communities. Many people do not have a grasp of the location of the remote places named in the articles, and a map would be very informative.
I do not have any respiratory problems but this dense smoke is now bothering me. What is happening to those who do have asthma, emphysema and other bronchial and lung diseases?
What is this doing to the tourist business? If I were a tourist with a motorhome, or someone with an open travel itinerary, I know what I would be doing. I’d be leaving.
Do these annual summertime conditions really make the PM2.5 program look like a worth-while use of tax money?
Don Callahan
Fairbanks