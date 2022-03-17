The way to fund our schools

To the editor: Society heaps scorn on the man who doesn’t feed his family because of an alcohol or gambling addiction. The state of Alaska has a similar problem. It is called the Permanent Fund dividend.
Gov. Dunleavy calls for a $2,500 Permanent Fund dividend for 2022, up from last year’s $1,100 dividend. I read in today’s March 16 paper that library services and music programs in our school district are on the chopping block. My suggestion is that the Legislature do the right thing for our youth by instead allocating the money that would fund the enhanced dividend to school districts around the state.