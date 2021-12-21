You have permission to edit this article.
The value of local customer service

To the editor: In this season of giving thanks, I want to thank local businesses in Fairbanks. The older I get, the more I appreciate interacting with competent people to deal with home maintenance issues.

One recent example that comes to mind involves making sure our backup generator was working properly after part of a tree bumped into it when the contractor was removing the tree. We first wanted to make sure the propane line for the generator was OK. We were appreciative that Chipper from Propane Alaska was able to come over and do a leak test to make sure the line was safe to use. Then Konstantin from Gensolar came over to inspect the generator. Each of these folks was very professional and competent.

Two other local businesses that came to our house these past four months were Holiday Parks and Appliance Service Company. Greg from Holiday Parks quickly diagnosed and solved a plumbing problem and Tod from Appliance Service company replaced a receptacle block on our electric stove. There are more such as Kraft Heating and A&K electric but I’m just detailing the past four months.

Last week we had a fuel delivery from Alaska Fuel Distributers, and our driveway plowed by Nathan at Polar Plowing. Each of these entities has provided us with top-notch service for years.

Our quality-of-life would greatly diminish if we didn’t have competent folks like these to interact with. We have all experienced dealing with call centers thousands of miles away. It is refreshing to call it a local number and have someone show up to solve a problem.

