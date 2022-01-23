The vale of everyone

 Skip to main content
To the editor: “This madness is (mostly) killing off those of you who support it. Silver lining?” Horrifying words in Thursday’s (Jan. 20) letter to the editor by Cristina Ackerman regarding the handling of Covid. I have seen similar sentiments through the last two years, and they all make me sick to my stomach.

There will be many contentious debates in our lifetimes but it’s crucial to remember each other’s value. Never wish for or revel in the demise of others (I thought this would be obvious), do not judge, be merciful, give the benefit of the doubt, extend grace to our leaders, be quick to admit when wrong and that we might be right today but not right tomorrow!

