The upsides to the Manh Choh project

To the editor: As a resident of Fairbanks, I’ve been following the discussion around the Manh Choh project and the number of trucks it will bring to our roads.
It seems like some folks in our community have been hearing some wild rumors about the number of trucks that will be on the road. I’ve heard some people saying that we’ll be seeing 200 loads a day. I’m no mathematician, but I’m pretty sure that’s about six times the actual number. The real number is one truck every 25 minutes.
As a town with its roots in mining, It’s a shame that some people in our community have been misled by the anti-mining groups and environmental activists who are trying to stop this project at any cost. They’ve been spreading lies and scaring people into thinking that our town will be overrun by trucks.
Let’s not forget about the positive impact it will have on our community. This project will create hundreds of high-paying jobs and be a huge economic boost to the businesses in our town. And let’s not forget about the pride we’ll feel in knowing that our community played a key role in driving Alaska’s economy forward. I think we can all agree that a little bit of traffic is a small price to pay for the economic benefits this project will bring to our community.
As a resident of Fairbanks, I believe in the power of a good laugh and a strong work ethic. So let’s not let the fear-mongering of a few environmentalists hold us back. The Manh Choh project is an opportunity for our town to come together, work hard and reap the rewards of our labor.