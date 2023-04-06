 Skip to main content
The upsides to the Manh Choh project

To the editor: As a resident of Fairbanks, I’ve been following the discussion around the Manh Choh project and the number of trucks it will bring to our roads.

It seems like some folks in our community have been hearing some wild rumors about the number of trucks that will be on the road. I’ve heard some people saying that we’ll be seeing 200 loads a day. I’m no mathematician, but I’m pretty sure that’s about six times the actual number. The real number is one truck every 25 minutes.

