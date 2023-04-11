The U.S. and the war in Ukraine

To the editor: March is the 20-year anniversary of the Iraq War, one of many U.S. wars based on lies.
During this war, untold thousands of Iraqis were killed, mostly civilians. The war has left lasting damage from depleted uranium and white phosphorus munitions. The war left American soldiers who returned with major injuries and PTSD, and more needs to be done for them.
Now the U.S. is involved deeply in the war in Ukraine.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has stated the U.S. is involved to weaken Russia, so there has been little effort to see an end to the destruction in Ukraine.
The latest revelation is that President Biden has supported the destruction of the Nord Stream II pipeline supplying natural gas from Russia to European nations, mainly Germany.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has stated the war has moved us closer to nuclear confrontation. The website Veterans for Peace, www.veteransforpeace.com, and also Code Pink — Women for Peace, www.codepink.org, has much more current information on what is going on.