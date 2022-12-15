To the editor: My compliments to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner for their wonderful outstanding coverage and reporting of the Twitter files being released. Proving that Twitter intervened in elections buried the Hunter-Biden laptop scandal. Banned a sitting president at the behest of a former first lady. Yet they left a terrorist lie the Komani of Iran a known terrorist keep his account. And let’s not forget Kathy Griffin held a fake head covered in blood of our president, yet she was allowed to stay. It’s obvious the left is in fear of the right having free speech. Great trade you just made there, Joe. The files also proved the FBI was working at Twitter suppressing freedom of speech. Why does the left fear freedom of speech so much? Hey, editor, here’s a joke for you why is your paper so thin? Because you only print half the story.
Tony Bent