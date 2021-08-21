The tenets of Critical Race Theory
To the editor: We strongly object to Marilyn Buchanan’s definition of Critical Race Theory (CRT) that teaches children to hate everything about our country. That definition is straight from Tucker Carlson and Fox News. Their obsession and misunderstanding of CRT is clearly designed to rile up their far right listening audience. Sadly, it seems to be working.
The truth about CRT is that it’s a legal framework for legal scholars and other academics to analyze race as a social construct — that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice but also something embedded in our legal system and governmental policies. The word hate, or teaching people to hate, is not part of this theory.
A few of the tenets of CRT as taken from an article by the American Bar Association dated Jan. 11, 2021, are:
• Race is a social invention and not biologically defined. Color is only skin deep.
• Acknowledgement and the understanding that racism is a normal feature of our society and is embedded within our legal system and other institutions. This informs the idea that racism is systemic and structural in our country.
We want this generation and future generations of children to be the best informed citizens they can be. Educating our children is the key to unlocking the full potential of America’s energy. Our teachers have an obligation to present their students with black and white, none disputed facts such as dates, times, places and events. Unbiased and unvarnished, not whitewashed and cherry picked fancies.
David Weissman and Ellen Weiser
Fairbanks