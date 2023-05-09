The Supreme Court's fuzzy logic

To the editor: A majority of the U.S. Supreme Court, in their infinite wisdom, have declared that since abortion is not specifically included in our Constitution, it’s not a guaranteed right. Let’s take a look at what other procedures are not included that we enjoy today. I’ll stick with medical issues, but the same could be done on a wide range of issues that are not specifically mentioned in our Constitution. I’ll use a short list of medical procedures to make my point, but I’m sure you could add significantly to this abbreviated list.
I’ll start with abortion since it’s what the majority of the court have singled out, and follow with C-sections, blood transfusions, removal of tumors, organ transplants, amputations of limbs and preventive medicine, including vaccinations. I’m sure the readers know many friends and family members who are alive today because they or their loved ones have had their life saved or lengthened by this short list of procedures. So, should such procedures be considered unconstitutional since they are not specifically mentioned in our Constitution? Should they be left to the discretion of individual states? I think few would agree.