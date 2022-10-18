 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The stop sign is there for a reason

To the editor: Do you stop at stop signs or do you just slow down and check for traffic and then continue on?

Sunday I was about to enter an intersection while biking. The other road had a stop sign. A truck was coming toward the stop sign and had slowed down but without stopping began to accelerate until he noticed me. It wasn’t close as I don’t enter an intersection until I am sure any traffic is aware of me.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.