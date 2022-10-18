The stop sign is there for a reason

To the editor: Do you stop at stop signs or do you just slow down and check for traffic and then continue on?
Sunday I was about to enter an intersection while biking. The other road had a stop sign. A truck was coming toward the stop sign and had slowed down but without stopping began to accelerate until he noticed me. It wasn’t close as I don’t enter an intersection until I am sure any traffic is aware of me.
I few days before that I watched the driver of a truck heading west on Airport Way see the light at Cowles Street turn yellow. He floored it well aware there was no chance of getting to the intersection before the light turned red, which it did when he was at least 50 feet from the intersection.
Please drivers, stop at a stop sign or red light before proceeding and, even better, use your turn signals. This will hopefully prevent someone from getting hurt or killed.