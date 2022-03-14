The sting of the parking ticket

To the editor: Many drivers who frequent the downtown area have run afoul of the sometimes heavy-handed Parking Authority minions. I want to warn folks about using certain locations of the angled parking along the main downtown area of Second Avenue.
Be aware that the Parking Authority interprets the exact location of your vehicle according to its own rules where angled parking abuts no-parking areas. You can often beat these illegal citations if the $43 charge is worth fighting for you. Make sure you take lots of photos of your vehicle at the actual citation location before moving your vehicle. Winter photos should clearly show that no parking guidance lines show through the snowpack.
The Parking Authority occasionally rides rough shod over us downtowners. Don’t let them get away with it. The Fairbanks City Council is aware of this problem, but the Parking Authority refuses to tread easier on those of us who work and recreate downtown — those of us who keep the downtown area alive.