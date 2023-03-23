The snow in downtown parking lots

To the editor: Perhaps it’s time for an adult to manage the maintenance of the downtown post office parking lot? Recentl, they had a contractor clear the hardpack from the lot. Apparently, there were entirely too many parking spaces available. Instead of hauling the snow away, they piled it so that half the parking spaces are unusable.
In summer, the Fairbanks Parking Authority “meter maids” will ticket you for parking in the lot’s crosswalks. But in winter, there must be no access safety issue, since the post office can’t be bothered to shovel them clear.