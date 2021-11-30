The smart way to handle four-wheelers on roads

To the editor: The decision by the Fairbanks City Council to disallow ATVs on city streets was wise. Urban areas already have enough traffic safety concerns. Introducing these vehicles would cause additional problems for drivers and for already overextended police and first responders. The benefits of allowing off-road vehicles on city streets do not outweigh the costs. Lives will be saved by this decision.
That said, the order by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to open all roads with speed limits of 45 or less to off-road traffic is the perfect example of a one-size-fits-all solution that fails to account for local conditions. It’s a good idea taken too far.
In rural Alaska, off-road vehicles are common on roads, and here Dunleavy has simply legalized a long accepted practice. Similarly, on my lightly-traveled side road in Goldstream Valley, where I’ve lived for 25 years, ATVs and snowmachines have always been present. I’ve never given them more than passing thought. They aren’t a problem.
Where they don’t belong is on streets like Geist Road, situated outside of city limits where no governing authority can override Dunleavy’s order. Geist is home to three schools, a primary entrance to UAF, banks, a post office, many businesses and a large adjacent subdivision. It’s also a primary route into the city for people coming in from outlying areas. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic is quite heavy, and accidents are frequent. The addition of off-road vehicles will result in otherwise preventable fatalities.
A better way to enact Dunleavy’s order is to place restrictions on roads based on population, business densities and overall traffic. Our Department of Transportation has safety experts who could determine the point where safety concerns justify restricting off-road vehicles from traveling. The governor’s order is fine in my neighborhood, but not on urban throughways that lie outside city limits, where weak or nonexistent local governments cannot ban them under the present order.
This can be handled smartly, but only by recognizing that all roads are not equal, and that adjustments for site-specific situations will work best for all parties.
