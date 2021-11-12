The Senate must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act

To the editor: 2021 has been the most hostile year for reproductive health and rights since Roe v. Wade was decided 48 years ago. Now, the Supreme Court has allowed abortion in Texas to become virtually inaccessible. In Alaska, anti-abortion legislators have introduced a constitutional amendment to delete our right to privacy from the Alaska Constitution, eliminating our right to access safe, legal abortion if Roe v. Wade is weakened or overturned. These attacks have only been accelerating, despite the fact that nearly 1 in 4 women will have an abortion in their lifetime and 79% of Americans support the right to safe, legal abortion protected under Roe v. Wade. We cannot stand by as these politicians continue to try and control our own decisions about our bodies and our lives.
That’s why we need the U.S. Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), to help protect the right to an abortion from state bans and restrictions. The House of Representatives already passed this bill. Now we are calling on Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to support the bill’s passage without delay.
Trillium Kell is a member of Generation Action: Students for Reproductive Justice at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, a student-led organization that advocates for reproductive health and rights on campus and beyond.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.