The secret to my success

To the editor: We live in trying and sometimes stressful times, but the older I get the happier I get. When I was younger I used to get wrapped around the axle and angry about any number of different things. When it came to grousing, whining, complaining and outrage, I could hold my own with the best of them.
So what's different now? Well, a number of things. It certainly didn't hurt to sit in a doctor's office some years ago and be told I have cancer. That forced me to confront my own mortality, which up to that point had been nothing but a vague distant concept. Rather unnerving at first I must say, but I am much more comfortable with it now. Even though the quality of my life isn't as great as I once enjoyed as a younger man I have decided I really do prefer life to death. For myself, vaccinations are a no-brainer, cheap insurance.
These days I am well aware of the many things I have to be thankful for. Being angry and outraged, or choosing not to be, is a personal choice.
Last week my newspaper didn't arrive on three different days. I called and let them know. I suffered momentary irritation but no elevated blood pressure or outrage. Instead what was going through my mind is what a wonderful and challenging job the News-Miner employees do and how deeply I appreciate having a morning newspaper to read over morning coffee before heading off to work.
Today's Sunday paper was a work of art! I spent an hour and a half glued to my recliner as I pored over its pages. It was amazing — to the News-Miner employees and staff: "Well done!"