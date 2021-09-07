To the editor: Conservatives in Texas have passed a new draconian law that places the rights of an unborn resulting from rape above that of the poor woman who was raped and may be barely surviving financially. If this law stands, other conservative states are likely to follow.
The claim is that this law is necessary because those passing the law support the “sanctity of life.” Really? What about the fact that many of these same righteous folks refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks and encourage others follow their lead? This means that they care little for the sanctity of life ... if you’re not an unborn fetus. The failure to get vaccinated, wear masks where appropriate and support social distancing ensures that the Covid-19 virus will continue to evolve and will continue to kill more and more people. Children under 12, who so far have been unable to receive vaccinations, are particularly at risk. Many schools across the nation have had to close after opening without a mask mandate, and we have had a local surge in the virus in our schools. If you really support the sanctity of life, get with the program and actively support those actions that suppress the virus that presently is winning the battle.
Note that more than one of the people running for Borough Assembly, borough mayor and school board are supporting the virus by not supporting vaccinations and masking. Make sure you vote for people who support the sanctity of all life.