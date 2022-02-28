 Skip to main content
The road not taken

To the editor: As Ukraine and Russia slide into an apocryphal war, we should review the reality that leading Ukraine to believe they could be a member of NATO has been a major failure in U.S. policy. Without this carrot from the United States, Ukraine might have been able to work out an extension of the Minsk cease-fire agreements. In June 2021 U.S./Russia talks, the Biden administration laughingly argued that NATO membership would not threaten Russia and talks broke down. With Kyiv now heroically resisting Russian advances, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Friday to negotiate on the NATO issue and Russia agreed in principle for talks in Belarus.

In a recent op-ed piece, “NATO is Not a Club of Democracies,” Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institute noted that “We should rethink the NATO expansion idea. It is virtually guaranteed to provoke Putin — and most other Russians.” He goes on to note that “NATO was not created, and should not now be used, in an attempt to solve every European security problem,” and asserts that “We need to find different ways to protect Ukraine, Georgia and other neutral countries of Eastern Europe, involving some version of long-term neutrality or nonalignment.”

As the winds of war sweep over Ukraine with terrible human cost, one wonders why Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden aren’t willing to acknowledge that NATO membership for Ukraine is a mistake and agree to a nonalignment status to obviate Putin’s “security” invasion excuse.

Biden and European leaders say correctly that the pathologically mendacious Putin will pay a terrible price for his invasion, and he will. But the real price is being paid for by the Ukrainian people, with the U.S. bearing some responsibility. When the U.S. arrived at Robert Frost’s “Road Not Taken,” it chose the conventional road — sending weapons to Ukraine and blaming Russia while refusing to budge on NATO. No U.S. lives will be lost but Ukrainian blood and uprooted lives will likely be uncountable. While not as obvious, it is, however, also clear that the Biden administration’s rigid stand on NATO expansion is hurting, not helping, Ukraine.

