The right thing for country and state

To the editor: I am very proud that Alaska’s representatives in Washington — Sen. Mukowski, Sen. Sullivan and Congressman Young — had the courage to do the right thing for Alaska and for the United States and vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate months ago and recently passed the House.
They acted like statesmen instead of political hacks, and although I have disagreed with each of them on various issues, I applaud them for doing the right thing here. It took courage.
This is the United States of America. Americans should not worry that an aging bridge will crumble beneath them as they drive to work. American children should not be drinking water contaminated with lead. There is nothing conservative or patriotic about allowing our beloved country to crumble into third world status. Those who voted for this bill should be proud of themselves, and all Alaskans should be very proud of our patriotic Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan and Don Young.
Thank you for doing the right thing for our country and our state.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.