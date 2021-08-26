The rest of the mining story

To the editor: I attended the presentation given by Millrock and Felix Gold this past weekend at the Ken Kunkel Community center pavilion. While I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the project and the potential impacts on these areas that they are currently exploring, I was both concerned and confused by the veiled threat offered by representatives to community members.
Mr. Dave Larimer repeated several times throughout the presentation that, essentially, if the community doesn’t “get on board,” it’s anybody’s guess who may come in and potentially develop a large scale mining operation, specifically in the Ester Dome area. This statement was repeatedly made clear despite the fact that these very same representatives reiterated throughout their presentation and the subsequent Q & A portion of the gathering that, essentially, there’s nothing to fear in terms of the establishment of a large scale mining operation ... and that “we’re not even there yet.” Furthermore, that the discussion needs to be redirected away from concerns about the establishment of a large scale mining operation to the “minimally impactful” exploration activities currently underway.
That said, I couldn’t help but feel that maybe, just maybe, we as community members weren’t getting the whole story.
As I stood there and listened to these representatives, I felt compelled throughout the presentation to periodically touch the top of my head to ensure that the ratty old Goldpanners hat which I wore to the meeting hadn’t been mysteriously replaced with a “dunce” cap. Because that’s who the target audience seemed to be in Millrock and Felix Gold’s eyes.