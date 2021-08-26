You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The rest of the mining story

  • Comments

To the editor: I attended the presentation given by Millrock and Felix Gold this past weekend at the Ken Kunkel Community center pavilion. While I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the project and the potential impacts on these areas that they are currently exploring, I was both concerned and confused by the veiled threat offered by representatives to community members.

Mr. Dave Larimer repeated several times throughout the presentation that, essentially, if the community doesn’t “get on board,” it’s anybody’s guess who may come in and potentially develop a large scale mining operation, specifically in the Ester Dome area. This statement was repeatedly made clear despite the fact that these very same representatives reiterated throughout their presentation and the subsequent Q & A portion of the gathering that, essentially, there’s nothing to fear in terms of the establishment of a large scale mining operation ... and that “we’re not even there yet.” Furthermore, that the discussion needs to be redirected away from concerns about the establishment of a large scale mining operation to the “minimally impactful” exploration activities currently underway.

That said, I couldn’t help but feel that maybe, just maybe, we as community members weren’t getting the whole story.

As I stood there and listened to these representatives, I felt compelled throughout the presentation to periodically touch the top of my head to ensure that the ratty old Goldpanners hat which I wore to the meeting hadn’t been mysteriously replaced with a “dunce” cap. Because that’s who the target audience seemed to be in Millrock and Felix Gold’s eyes.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.