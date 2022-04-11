The reasoned voice of 52 Alaskans

To the editor: As a spokesman for Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, a grass roots organization of residents from Fairbanks, North Pole, Salcha and Delta Junction who were organized solely for the purpose of expressing concern for the abject lack of safety contained within the unprecedented Kinross ore transport plan, I would like to give a shoutout to say thank you for a job well done.
At the recent (April 5, 2022) meeting of the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Technical Committee, 52 good-hearted, well-intentioned Interior Alaska residents came together to express their unanimous concern and skepticism for the yet to be released Manh Choh mine ore transportation plan. Indeed, according to the FAST (FMATS) administration, this testimony exceeded any prior public testimony ever held by FAST on any prior agenda subject (including the College Road three-lane consideration — we all remember how difficult that issue was on all of us). The testimony was reasoned and without drama but was loaded with palpable concern that every day, year-round, a quantity of 192, 50-80 ton, 120-foot-long double-trailer ore hauling units traversing through the borough every 7½ minutes for decades is neither safe nor a positive enhancement to our treasured quality of life (details available at www.everyfivemiles.com).
As their plan continues to evolve, Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways is hopeful the developer will take note of these heartfelt concerns. It should be noted that after 18 months of providing adequate time to build a framework, there has yet to be a plan released to the public, state or federal regulators. Thanks to 52 good Alaskans for providing their input, when the plan finally is made public perhaps it will have been made better by the April 5 testimony. Thank you to all who took the time to help.