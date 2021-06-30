The real labor crisis

To the editor: How far did you have to go to find an editorialist like Renae Saade, who repeated every single slander of the labor movement that has ever been uttered in her anti union tirade that appeared (Tuesday)?
And how typical of the “democratic” party, which long ago abandoned any commitment it had to the working poor in this country, to offer Ms. Saade’s mercenary crap as concern for labor. After all, in looking up Ms. Saade, I see she is one of the fair haired children of the “Democrats.”
Labor needs its own party and not these mercenaries of the corporate sector. Anyone who has been anywhere else in this country knows full well that what has been visited upon Alaskan labor is no different then the crap wages and the “take any job you can get or be homeless” mentality that has dominated this country since the Reagan restoration began 40 years ago. And Renae Saade is just making excuses for the same old crap.
And everywhere, everywhere, the result is the same. Everywhere the working poor are in this country, the results of a common state leadership are the same. In any region you want to choose, the benefits of public sector production go to the military and their cadre of deep-pocketed speculators. Everywhere, the benefits of the public sector go to real estate hustlers.
And everywhere, the result is the same; boarded up businesses, decaying infrastructure and teeming populations of working people living on the damn streets. Here is the late Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on the hill.” If people don’t know this, it is because they benefit from the massive theft visited upon our public, and they don’t have to know.
That is the real crisis labor knows in its quest for a real living. It is a crime that people like the community perspective writer really don’t have to know.