The promise of lower taxes

To the editor: Lance Robert’s election platform states he will work to lower taxes and protect property rights. You may ask whose taxes and property rights.
When driving around town I notice that the largest signs supporting Lance Roberts are posted in front of some of the most prominent wealthy and largest businesses in town that have been very successful due to our local public support. Lowering taxes is a wonderful gambit to get the support of these wealthy individuals and businesses.
Look at what the unfortunately successful “Vote No on Proposition One to Save Your Permanent Fund” campaign did for you. Those who voted no on Proposition One and thus maintained the basically “no tax program” on our oil wealth extraction obviously did nothing to save our Permanent Fund or our dividend. It did continue to reap large benefits to the oil producers though.
Before you buy into the “lower taxes and protect property rights” gambit you may ask whose taxes and property rights are going to be saved.
Please vote for Kristan Kelly, as one who will represent us all as a practical manager of our borough finances, taxation policies and public services.