The problem with Congress

To the editor: I saw a column from Charlie Dexter in the print edition of the News-Miner (which means I paid for your product) and I thought I’d comment. Couldn’t find him on the web page, so I’ll go ahead and comment here. But why do you make it so hard to find Dexter on the web page?

Anyway, Dexter’s comment on Congress (and later our state legislators) not being a business is certainly not original. The fundamental problem is that legislatures, and this is a world-wide problem, are unpopular. Yet legislators continue to get reelected. Another way to put it is that my legislator is good, but everyone else’s is bad.

Democracy has always been messy, and it always will be. Dexter’s solution seems to be to give more power to the executive — he wants to end presidential term limits — when power has already been migrating to the executive, and that is also a world-wide problem among the world’s first world democracies.

I have a different solution. Include a nationwide vote on Congress. If they lose the vote, the top 50% of legislators by seniority have to give up their seats. There’s details to be worked out, on whether you wait until the next election, or do it immediately and have special elections to fill those spots.

But it’s a way to get legislators to put some focus outside their districts and the country as a whole, which, by the way, our own congressional delegation doesn’t seem to do that well. They are a part of the problem.

Al Sparks

Fairbanks

