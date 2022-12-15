The phenomenal Fenumiai

To the editor: I am writing in gratitude for the many people who work hard to keep our systems running well.
Gail Fenumiai is a wonderful example. Under her leadership the Alaska Division of Elections has focused on running our elections well. I and others who have interacted with the Division of Elections, as poll workers or registrars, have been impressed by the professionalism, courtesy and dedication of the Division of Elections staff. Gail infused professional commitment throughout the Division, which has taken responsibility when things haven’t gone perfectly, and has worked hard to find solutions to problems. People recognize that level of competence and respond by trusting the organization. As a result, Alaska has not fallen into the situation of some states, where government workers are being harassed and threatened to the point where they quit.