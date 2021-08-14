The Peace Center is important

To the editor: On Sunday, Aug. 1, I volunteered at the Alaska Peace Center booth at the Tanana Valley State Fair. During my four hours there, only six people stopped
by. This may be understandable since people are there to enjoy the fair, but the Peace Center was there to provide a source of worthwhile information to promote knowledgeable citizens.
Most of us are concerned about where tax dollars go. The United States spends more on the military than all the other major countries combined. We have 800 bases throughout the world. Russia has 28 bases including those in their satellite countries.
Polls indicate most Americans would rather see less spent on the military and to use the money to rebuild our roads and bridges, developing fast trains and electric vehicles. There are some bills to do this, but these are based on deficit spending. Instead with judicious cuts in military spending, money could be directed in these programs.
The expensive war in Vietnam was based on lies. The public generally did not know where Vietnam was or any good reason to attack the country. President Kennedy did not want to get involved in Vietnam. However, when Johnson became president he was pressured to send troops in by extreme anti-communists and war profiteers tied to him. Bush's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq are also well known to be based on several different lies. These wars were promoted by military industries and associated corporate profiteers.
From past history it should be obvious the importance that the public is knowledgeable on the policies that have promoted expensive and unnecessary wars.
The Peace Center on its website www.alaskapeace.org has information on why we need to support international peaceful co-existence and take actions to eliminate more wars.
John D. Callahan
Fairbanks