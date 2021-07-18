The party is out of line

To the editor: Tshibaka for U.S. Senate ... why?! Lisa Murkowski has served competently as our senator for 20 years. Her voting record is approved of by most real conservatives. The Tea Party could not take her down, and I doubt the fascist Trump party will either. See what censuring did to Liz Cheney? Now she will sit in judgment of the liars and seditionists.
Talk of traitors? How about the Alaska Republican party? The national Republican party still supports Murkowski, as does Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Alaska party is out of line. What can we possibly expect to gain by this? Maybe full admittance into the Trump Sedition Party?
At the Anchorage meeting when Lisa Murkowski was censured, a quick list of possible replacement candidates was selected, among which were Sarah Palin (laughed out of politics), Dunleavy (who is under recall) and Joe Miller (whom she beat like a rented mule by write-in vote). An ex-chairman settled the matter by saying it was better to see who Trump might want. There it is, in this bright new world, to hell with the people of Alaska ... it’s whatever Chief Trump wants.
That was why Murkowski was censured; she did not worship Trump. Then, Kelly “Lady of Secrets” Tshibaka stepped up to the plate — sort of.
She was already here, moved here from Washington, D.C., at great expense by the Dunleavy organization as a pre-benefit of her new state job doing. Even better, Dunleavy pulled a $140,000 a year job out of thin air for her husband. Pretty good going for a girl who once lived in a tent in Alaska.
She always says how she will tear the Washington insiders a new one but, gee, she is the epitome of a DC insider after working there all her life until she came back to Alaska. But the good times will soon end with the Dunleavy administration. He’ll be out and so will be the exalted couple. They have to scramble, and this is a pretty good shot at better things. She believes (she says) in Trump’s Big Lie, so she would fit right in with Boebert and Greene.
Tshibaka will not get my vote. These are the exact kind of people from which we need to save our state.